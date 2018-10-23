LONGVIEW — An apartment fire in Longview is now under control in Longview, according to the Longview News-Journal.

The fire broke out in the 700 block of S. Green Street. The fire was first reported on Twitter shortly after 10:30 a.m.

According to the Longview News-Journal, the fire is happening at the Spring Creek Apartments. That fire was under control at about 11:15 a.m. The downstairs apparently had the most damage.

The Longview-News Journal reports three of units have tenants. All of the tenants were outside the building during the fire.

Three of the units have tenants and they were outside the building after the fire broke out, manager Mark Buxman said. Referring to damage, he said, "We have to see how it pans out."

The fire appeared to be under control around 11:15 p.m. when firefighters entered the gutted downstairs unit, which appeared to sustain the most damage.

