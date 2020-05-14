LONGVIEW, Texas — Across the nation, many concerts have been canceled or postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic, but the Longview Arboretum and Nature Center found a way to continue their concert series.

The non-profit will be hosting a drive-in concert series to spread some joy to the community. “We didn't feel really comfortable having the concert in the gardens because of the social distancing,” said Anne Hugman, vice president of the Longview Arboretum and Nature Center’s board of directors. “We decided this first one will be, we're calling it the Carboretum. You stay in your car you pull up into the parking lot, everybody's going to park in every other parking place.”

The family-friendly event was inspired by drive-in church services. There will be sanitation stations, port-a-potties, and guest can bring their own food and drinks.

“We have food trucks and so we're trying to make it as nice as possible, and just give some joy to Longview,” said Hugman.

Tonight’s concert is free for everyone in Longview and the surrounding areas. There will be five additional concerts and tickets will cost $10, children under the age of five get in free.

“The concert series ultimately is a fundraiser,” said Hugman. “The money will go directly back into the gardens, we try to replant the gardens, four times a year so that we have seasonal color, every dollar we raise goes directly back into the gardens.”

Each concert features different bands. The Longview String Quartet will be performing tonight and will play a variety of genres from pop-rock to classical music.

Carboretum will be held from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. tonight at the Arboretum’s west gate. Guests are asked to park in the Maude Cobb Convention and Activity Center parking lot at 5:30 p.m.