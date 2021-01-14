Longview-area school districts prepare to offer COVID-19 vaccines to staff

Any vaccines offered by school districts are voluntary.

LONGVIEW, Texas — Pine Tree and White Oak ISDs are preparing to offer COVID-19 vaccines in February to staff members who want the shots.

As of now, there are no requirements for school staff members or students to get a COVID-19 vaccine. Any vaccines offered by school districts are voluntary.

White Oak ISD Superintendent Brian Gray said the district is teaming with the company Aurora Concepts to bring vaccines Feb. 1 to any staff members who would like one.