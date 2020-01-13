LONGVIEW, Texas — In one semester this school year, Stephen English said, 37 Pine Tree ISD students have been caught vaping on campus.

And he doesn’t think that’s even half the number of students using electronic cigarettes on campus — even in classrooms, and sometimes to ingest illegal substances.

“These things even look like pens or thumb drives,” said English, the district’s director of student services. “It’s hard to tell when a kid’s got a thumb drive or a kid’s got a Juul. They can do it so easily in class, it just dissipates and all you’re left with is the smell.”

Read more from CBS19's newspaper partner, the Longview News-Journal.