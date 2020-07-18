Longview-area unemployment rate drops to 9.1% in June

The unemployment rate in the three-county Longview Metropolitan Statistical Area dropped in June to 9.1% from 12.2% in May.

LONGVIEW, Texas — The unemployment rate in the three-county Longview Metropolitan Statistical Area dropped in June to 9.1% from 12.2% in May, the Texas Workforce Commission reported Friday.

The June rate marked the second month in a row of decline as the the MSA consisting of Gregg, Rusk and Upshur counties slowly recovered from an economic slump triggered by the global COVID-19 pandemic. Statewide, the unemployment rate fell to 8.6% in June with the addition of 243,000 private-sector jobs, the commission reported.

The number of unemployed people in the Longview MSA totaled 8,700 in June, down from 11,200 in May but up from 3,800 when the unemployment rate was 3.8% in June 2019.