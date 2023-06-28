Longview-area UPS workers prepare for impending strike

LONGVIEW, Texas — Local UPS workers practiced Tuesday for what could be a nationwide strike after the unionized workers' contract expires at the end of July.
UPS and the Teamsters are in negotiations for a new five-year Collective Bargaining Agreement. This month, the Teamsters said 97% of unionized UPS workers voted to authorize the strike, according to an Associated Press report.
“If this multibillion-dollar corporation fails to deliver on the contract that our hardworking members deserve, UPS will be striking itself,” Teamsters General President Sean O’Brien said in a statement, the AP reported. “The strongest leverage our members have is their labor, and they are prepared to withhold it to ensure UPS acts accordingly.”
