Family business a blessing for Longview auto mechanic shop

The changing times will become obvious within weeks at Frank's Lobo Tire in the Pine Tree area of Longview.

That's when the decades-old business will install a new sign with its new name, but it will remain in the hands of the same family who started it.

Faith Automotive will still be owned by Frank's Lobo Tire founder Frank Flores, but two of his children have joined the business as owners as well — his son and daughter, Johnathan Flores and Victoria Flores.