Longview bar defies shutdown order from governor

LONGVIEW, Texas — The owner of Outlaws Longview Bar is defying a statewide order Gov. Greg Abbott issued to shut down bars beginning noon Friday because of a surge of COVID-19 cases.

"We're open," bar owner Melissa Lynn Kelly said about her East Marshall Avenue establishment within two hours after the order went into effect. "We have moved our bar outside as much as we can."

Kelly said the bar was not selling beer or wine but would accept donations from patrons. She said she will maintain business hours of staying open until midnight, unless an authority enforces Abbott's order to shut her down.