LONGVIEW, Texas — Outlaws Longview Bar owner Melissa Lynn Kelly might be living up to the establishment’s name by reopening at 4 p.m. today before Gov. Greg Abbott loosens more COVID-19 restrictions that would let bars legally operate.

However, Kelly, who bought the bar at 1315 E. Marshall Ave. in December after working there off and on as a bartender since 2001, said her intent is not to be a lawbreaker, and she will observe social distancing guidelines by limiting occupancy to 25%.

“We are not trying to defy the government,” Kelly said. “We are simply trying to feed our families and keep our businesses going.”

You can read more about this story from our partners at the Longview News-Journal.