LONGVIEW — Longview barber, Brycelon Jackson has been cutting hair for about 20 years, but for the last few years, he's had claim on a booth at Ru's Kutz on South Eastman Road.

"I love it," says Jackson. "It's a craft that was given to me, and I use it to the best of my ability."

For years, beauty salons and barber shops have served as sacred places among its visitors. It's where many feel comfortable enough to be vulnerable and transparent when discussing issues affecting the community. One of those issues being voting.

"The classic barbershop is usually the pillar of the community."

At age 32, Jackson, also known as Mr. Scissahands, has never voted in a midterm election; that is, until now.

"In my 20s, I ust thought votes didn't matter," says Jackson. " I didn't, and I heard there's an alarming rate of people who didn't vote here in Precinct 4."

Even though he describes himself as a radical one , Jackson says says politics are typically off-bounds when he's behind the chair.

"I'm not a politician, but I know politics run the country I live in. I've been that person that didn't think that votes counted. I've talked to young people. I've talked to older people. I've talked to people in politics, and they've let me know that state and local votes do matter."

This election season, Mr. Scissahands is using his craft to mix in a little politics with a fresh cut.

"I'm trying to reach the community in Precint 4," says Jackson. "It's not very much voting going on in Precinct 4, and I'm just trying to do my part and what I can do to change that. Anybody from now until election time that can go in and take a picture, go live, anything, they can tag me in Facebook. They can bring it up here to me. Just let me know that you voted, and iIm going to give them a free haircut voucher."

Haircuts at Ru's Kutz can cost between $15 and $45, depending on the style of the cut. Jackson hopes the offer of a free haircut will be tempting enough to get those who don't usually vote to cast a ballot.

"I'm really trying to also get out there to a lot of the younger ones, learn as much as possible. Never stop learning. And when you do go vote, I cannot put enough emphasis on this, please research who you're voting for."

Indisputably, Texas has a depressing voter turnout record, but the tides appear to have turned with early voting numbers showing a surge in the state. So far, more than 300,000 Texas voters under the age of 30 have cast ballots. That's up nearly five times from the 2014 midterms.

"It's historic right now," says Jackson. "People are voting at alarming rates. Everybody's calling and reaching out for the youth. In the state of Texas, I mean what's understood don't have to be explained."

Jackson says even though he's hoping to get the attention of young voters in Longview's Precinct 4, the offer is free game for anyone who can prove they've voted in this midterm election.

For more information, Jackson can be reached on Instagram @Scissahands903, on Facebook @ScissaHands or by phone at 903-917-6773.

