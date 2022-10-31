x
Candle fire destroys Longview bathroom

Officials reported the cause of the fire was determined to be a candle being too close to combustible materials which caused an estimated $2,500 in damages.

LONGVIEW, Texas — Officials say a candle in a bathroom burned into a wall in a Longview home Sunday afternoon caused an estimated $2,500 in damage. 

The Longview Fire Department responded to a structure fire at 105 Fifth Ave. Sunday afternoon.

At the scene, crews found smoke coming from the building. Firefighters entered the building and found a fire in a bathroom that had burned into a wall. 

Firefighters were able to extinguish the fire but the damage was reported to be an estimated $2,500.

The cause of the fire was determined to be a candle being too close to combustible materials, officials said.

