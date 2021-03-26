Longview brothers sentenced to prison in separate firearm cases

Thomas Ricardo “Big Hub” Hubbard was sentenced to 104 months in prison. Dennis Derrell “Little Hub” Hubbard was sentenced to 57 months in prison.

LONGVIEW, Texas — Two Longview brothers were sentenced to federal prison for their involvement in two separate firearms cases, announced Acting U.S. Attorney Nicholas J. Ganjei.

Thomas Ricardo “Big Hub” Hubbard, 40, pleaded guilty on January 9, 2020, to use, carrying, and possession of a firearm during and in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime. On March 26, 2021, he was sentenced to 104 months in federal prison.

Dennis Derrell “Little Hub” Hubbard, 39, pleaded guilty on October 28, 2020, to being a felon in possession of a firearm. On March 25, 2021, he was sentenced to 57 months in federal prison.

Both Hubbard brothers were also ordered to forfeit firearms and ammunition related to their offenses.

According to court documents, on January 20, 2019, a Tatum police officer attempted to stop Dennis “Little Hub” on suspicion of drunk driving after his vehicle was seen swerving.

Hubbard refused to stop and traveled several miles at low speed before finally pulling over. As the officer approached Dennis' vehicle, he gave Dennis commands to exit his vehicle with his hands visible. Dennis started to comply but then drove away as the officer approached his vehicle. After a short distance, Dennis once again pulled over and began to comply with the officer’s instructions to exit the vehicle. However, he again drove away.

After a few miles of pursuit, Dennis entered Beckville where officers had converged to set up a roadblock at an intersection. He attempted to drive around the roadblock before he was finally boxed-in by police. Dennis then surrendered and was arrested. A handgun and .40 caliber ammunition were located inside his car. Dennis has multiple prior felony convictions.

In a separate incident, on April 8, 2019, Gregg County Organized Drug Enforcement (CODE) officers executed a search warrant at the home of Thomas “Big Hub” Hubbard. A rifle, ammunition, 16.42 grams of PCP, 37.62 grams of “ice” methamphetamine, and 32.9 grams of crack cocaine were located in Thomas' bedroom.