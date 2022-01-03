Longview restoration business to be featured on A&E's 'Shipping Wars'

LONGVIEW, Texas — A Longview company that restores and repairs vintage RVs will be featured on an episode of A&E’s TV series, “Shipping Wars.”

The television network sent a crew to Longview on Wednesday to film the episode, which will feature American RV Restoration. Located in the Spring Hill area of Longview, American RV Restoration has been refurbishing vintage travel trailers for about 15 years with owner Ethan Langley turning it into a full-time career about three years ago.