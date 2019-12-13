LONGVIEW, Texas — Joshua “Lakey” Hinson was fresh out of jail Thursday but almost immediately returned to the artwork that got him locked up the previous afternoon.

“The response from the city has been pretty beautiful,” the 2005 Longview High School alumnus said Thursday as he continued chalking geometric circles on the sidewalk beside Pelaia Plaza.

Since last spring, Hinson’s artwork — using geometry, yoga and symmetry to create blossoms on concrete around Longview and across the nation — has been heralded by civic, media and other agencies.

