Newgate Mission received a donation of 23 bicycles from House of Disciples, a charity organization and life recovery center.

Jennifer Beddingfield, marketing director of the Wiseman Foundation (Parent organization of House of Disciples) says they received the bicycles through donations for their Ride to Recovery.

"The Ride to Recovery was an initiative we started to raise awareness about exercise and recovery and how it benefits the recovery process." Beddingfield says.

They received so many bikes that they had a few extra. The organization decided to donate 23 bikes to Newgate Mission.

According to a post on the Newgate Mission Facebook page, the donated bikes will be used for their "Bike to Work" program, an initiative to give bikes to employed people who need transportation.

The organization has provided around 100 bikes to people around the greater Longview area to help them get to and from work.

"We verify employment and we ask the recipient to obtain a lock and a helmet." Executive Director for Newgate Mission, Hollie Bruce said.

Newgate was also given lots of water bottles from Ozarka, a gift that was, "very much needed," with the rising temperatures.

