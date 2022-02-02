What to look for as realignment day approaches

Longview coaches prepare for a day full of surprises

LONGVIEW, Texas — One of the most important days on the Texas high school sports calendar will occur on Thursday, when the University Interscholastic League hosts its biennial Realignment Day.

Schools across Texas will find out their athletic region and district homes, and league opponents for the 2022-2023 and 2023-2024 school years at 9 a.m. Central Time at the various Regional Education Service Centers across Texas.

Here's a look at what area coaches are talking about heading into the big day:

SURPRISE, SURPRISE

There’s plenty of excitement about all the possible groupings of schools across the state based on campus size and geography, but it’s also a hectic day for school administrators and athletic staffs. A lot of prep work is completed in the months prior, but there are also curveballs to navigate on the actual day.