Longview Comic Con to feature actors, artists, games

LONGVIEW, Texas — Longview Comic Con returns to the Maude Cobb Convention Center this weekend for a day filled with celebrities, gaming, shopping and more.
The event begins at 6 p.m. Saturday and includes celebrity Q&As, panels presented by professional cosplayers and comic artists, costume and video game contests, board gaming and photo opportunities.
Jay Branch, owner/promoter of VXV Events, said although Comic Con has been to Longview before, this is VXV’s first time hosting it.
To read more from our news partners visit, the Longview-News Journal.