City of Longview asking community for input on future parks renovations

Park-goers can give feedback on the park improvements until May 7th.

Example video title will go here for this video

LONGVIEW, Texas — The City of Longview is asking for the community's input as it develops a new master plan for its parks.

The last parks master plan was created in 2015. Louis Jackson Park recently received some renovations as part of that master plan.

"Here we got new playground equipment which is super awesome including the toddler and then people will see updates at Spring Hill Park is coming up," said Longview spokesperson, Richard Yeakley.

The city is almost done with the renovations that it listed in it's 2015 plan.

"Part of the reason we are doing this now is because if you look at the plan in 2015, we’ve checked off almost all the boxes, Yeakley said.

Updating the plan every few years with community input is vital for city, as they use this plan to apply for grants that then go towards park renovations.

"One thing that the master plan lets us do is go out and pursue grants," Yeakley said.

The city of Longview is looking at applying for a $12 million grant to expand the trail systems.

"We can do that because we have the community saying this is what we value," Yeakley said.

Planners are currently seeking feedback from the community to see what they would like to see in their parks in the coming years.

"If you’re someone who lives in Gregg County or Harrison County, but uses the park system, we want your input too because you’re a park user," Yeakley said.

Feedback can be submitted by clicking HERE from now through May 7th.

"We’re really excited to see what comes out of this plan," Yeakley said.