Longview Community Ministries provides free coats in annual event

"Hopefully, we have all the right sizes and everybody is pleased with the coat they're able to get.”

Example video title will go here for this video

LONGVIEW, Texas — It’s the season of giving for an East Texas community as Longview Community Ministries held its annual "Coats for Kids" event.

Parents were able to choose from over 500 coats at the Sunday event with one free coat per child, making holiday shopping less stressful and more resourceful.

“With the recession that we're going through right now, after the pandemic, I think it's really important that we offer this to our community and make sure that our little ones stay warm this winter,” said Miranda Dolive, program manager for Longview Community Ministries. “I'm overwhelmed by the response from the community and from all of our volunteers who helped make this possible."

Over a dozen volunteers, ranging from members of the LeTourneau University athletic teams to other community members, helped parents find the perfect coat for their children.

“Me being a mother, to be able to help and see the moms they just look relieved,” said volunteer Erin Lee. “I think it’s good for people to take advantage of events like this.”

It gave Selena Brand relief when she was able to find coats for six of her children.

"At first, I was nervous about coming because of all the kids but the volunteers made it so helpful and kept the kids in order," Brand said. “Being able to get the jacket for the kids, having six kids and being a single mom it helps a lot.”

The next "Coats for Kids" event is scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 19 and will be hosted by PATH at the First Presbyterian Church in Tyler.