Longview company facing suit in employee's death

It was the second death of an employee working for Axis Energy Service in four months.

LONGVIEW, Texas — A lawsuit filed this month in Harris County seeks more than $10 million in the death of a Kilgore man while he was working at an oil and gas well site in Ohio.

Michael Johnson died Jan. 9, according to information in the lawsuit, which was filed by attorneys with the Sorey and Hoover law firm in Longview; and Shane McGuire at The McGuire Firm in Tyler.