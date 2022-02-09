New Longview networking group also focuses on helping special needs students

'Longview Connections' will not only benefit businesses but make an impact for special needs students

LONGVIEW, Texas — Once a week, Bre’Ana McClendon and her classmates, Javier SanMiguel and Cody Brantley along with teacher Suzanne Puryear, gather at Shawn Ingram’s business, Custom Graphics TX on Gilmer Road in Longview.

On the most recent Wednesday, though, it wasn’t just them. Local business professionals Michelle Gamboa, Kristin Koonce and Ben Norris also gathered around a table, talking and laughing with the Pine Tree High School students.

As they visited, the students folded T-shirts and placed them into clear plastic bags. They added size stickers and sealed the bags. It’s a job they do each week at Custom Graphics.