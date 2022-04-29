Longview council OKs Boone as permanent police chief

During Thursday’s council meeting, Gregg County Sheriff Maxey Cerliano spoke in support of Boone’s appointment.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

LONGVIEW, Texas — Acting Longview police Chief Anthony Boone has been appointed to the position permanently after the City Council approved the move Thursday evening.

After former Chief Mike Bishop’s retirement earlier this year, former City Manager Keith Bonds named Boone, who then was assistant chief, to replace Bishop as acting chief.

During Thursday’s council meeting, Gregg County Sheriff Maxey Cerliano spoke in support of Boone’s appointment.