Longview councilman again plans free community Thanksgiving meal

LONGVIEW, Texas — Longview District 3 Councilman Wray Wade again will host a free Thanksgiving meal for the community from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday at Broughton Recreation Center, 801 S. Martin Luther King Blvd.

Because of COVID-19 guidelines, this year’s meal will be pick-up only.

The meal will be served on a first-come, first-served basis while the food lasts and is open to the community.

Reservations or tickets are not required.