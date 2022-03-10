Longview council OKs tax abatement with Aviagen

LONGVIEW, Texas — The Longview City Council on Thursday approved a 10-year, 50% tax abatement agreement with Aviagen North America ahead of the company building a facility in the Longview Business Park.
As requirements of the agreement, Aviagen must invest more than $24 million to get the new facility open and create at least 69 jobs during the next couple of years, according to previous information from the city. Longview Economic Development Corp. is providing the 15.7 acres to Aviagen in the business park on Big Oak Boulevard to build the facility.
A site plan the company filed with the city in December describes the building as an 88,000-square-foot steel framed hatcher facility with a construction value of $20 million.
