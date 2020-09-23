Longview couple arrested after 1-year-old tests positive for meth, cocaine

Rodrick Lynn Taylor, 32, and Kimberly Edwards, 21, were charged with child abandoning or endangering negligence.

LONGVIEW, Texas — A Longview man and woman have been charged with child endangerment after the woman's 1-year-old child tested positive for drugs, police said.

Rodrick Lynn Taylor, 32, and Kimberly Edwards, 21, were charged with child abandoning or endangering negligence. The couple live together, according to court documents.

Taylor was held Wednesday in the Gregg County Jail on $15,000 bond and was held without bond on a charge of violation of probation relating to a 2017 assault charge. Edwards was released this past week on $5,000 bond.