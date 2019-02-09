LONGVIEW, Texas — As Hurricane Dorian prepares approaches the East Coast, the American Red Cross of East Texas are preparing to send a emergency response vehicle to help with relief.

Along with the vehicle, two volunteers, a retired couple from Longview, are heading to Montgomery, AL to wait out the story before deploying to areas affected by Dorian. The couple did not want their names be released to the public.

“We're loading water, snacks, and the vehicle," the husband said. "So we'll do feeding, water delivery, depending on what they need and what they decide they want us to take out to different communities."

Dorian struck the Bahamas Sunday as a Category 5. Though it was expected to hit Florida's Treasure Coast, the track shifted toward the Carolinas.

The couple says they were inspired by Hurricane Harvey to help with this storm.

“We were actually sitting around when [Hurricane] Harvey hit," the wife said. "And we were like, ‘We could help out.’ But that time, we did not get to help out because of training and stuff, but that's what inspired us to look into it.”

The couple says helping those affected by the storm is an opportunity they embrace.

“It's something we enjoy doing and we we've got the time and we've got the availability, so we decided we can go help,” the husband said.

South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster has declared a state of emergency ahead of the approaching storm.