Longview COVID-19 survivor: 'I already got my miracle'

LONGVIEW, Texas — Jesus Mancha has a list.
His wife, Marisol, produced it for him early into a conversation about how he survived a three-month battle against COVID-19: Dr. Saritha Kortikere, Dr. Anita Scribner, Dr. Venkatesh Donty, Dr. David Jayakar, Dr. Glenn Genovese, acute care nurse practitioner Chad Crossland, Dr. Gautam Baskaram, Dr. Adam Yu, Dr. William Torres III and Dr. Rodney Slone.
Those are just the names he knows of the many health care workers who helped him along the way. He believes the larger list of people who supported him and his family — nurses and others in the hospitals who cared for him, people who provided meals and prayers — is in the hundreds, maybe the thousands.
