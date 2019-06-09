LONGVIEW, Texas — The city of Longview announced the Arts Longview Cultural District has been named a Texas Cultural District.

The Texas Commission of the Arts approved the designation. Beaumont and Denton were also designated in 2019. There are only 43 cultural districts statewide.

Cultural districts are designed to help stimulate a city's economy by developing business and tourism. The commissions required a focus on the arts among local organizations, government entities, businesses and people.

The designation will allow Longview to apply for Cultural District Project Grants through the commission. The commission provides $2.5 million in grants each year.

The city will host a a celebration on Oct. 10 between 5 p.m. - 8 p.m. in downtown Longview. The celebration will be in conjunction with ArtWalk.