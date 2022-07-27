New tournament level disc golf course comes to Longview

Lear Park expanded their sports complex by adding an 18-hole disc golf course.

LONGVIEW, Texas — A new tournament level disc golf course is now open in Longview. TThe Longview Disc Golf Association (LDGA) said this new course is a big victory for the city.

"I started as a pastime, something to do in the afternoons," said Shawn Hagenbucher, course director for LDGA. "And I quickly got involved in the community."

The association partnered with the city to open a new tournament level course at Lear Park.

"It has got a really good amount of potential to be one of the best courses in East Texas," said Wayne Gaddis, president of LDGA.

This course has 18 holes that mix the challenges of the other two courses in Longview parks.

"Guthrie Park was our first 18 hole disc golf course here in Longview," Hagenbucher said. "It was built in 2004 as an eagle scout project by a local citizen, and it and continues to grow and become a more challenging course. But, it's the easiest course in Longview. Our second course is in Hinsley Park and it was built in 2013. There's still a gap between Hensley Park being for intermediate golfers, and Lear Park fills in the gap for advanced and experts."

Experts say disc golf is growing by 50% each year, so the players believe the new course will make local businesses feel like winners as well.

"With the softball, the baseball, the soccer, the splash pad, and the Kidsview Park there is so much good space that can be utilized to create more sports tourism in the area," Gaddis said.

"We do plan on hosting multiple tournaments out here," Hagenbucher said. "That's going to bring in players from across the ArkLaTex and other regions to stay in Longview."