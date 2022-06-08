Longview doctor accused of sexually assaulting boys during counseling sessions indicted

Following grand jury indictments, Hipke was arrested again around 5 p.m. Tuesday for warrants, police said Wednesday.

Example video title will go here for this video

LONGVIEW, Texas — A Longview doctor accused of sexually assaulting boys during counseling sessions has been indicted on two counts of continuous sexual abuse.

Dr. Matt Hipke, 59, was arrested in August 2020 on two counts of continuous sexual abuse of a child under 14 years old. He was released on a $1 million bond at the time.

Following grand jury indictments, Hipke was arrested again around 5 p.m. Tuesday for warrants on the same charges, Longview police said Wednesday.

He was transported and booked into the Gregg County Jail. He is being held without bond.

Hipke’s license to practice medicine has been suspended because of the lawsuit in connection with the August 2020 allegations.

According to the Texas Medical Board, his license was suspended due to accusations of inappropriately touching three patients younger than 17 during examinations at his office.

Hipke and his practice, Adolescent Care Team, which has since closed, are also facing five civil lawsuits on behalf of nearly a dozen children, according to reporting from the Longview News-Journal.

In one of the lawsuits, the complainant accuses Hipke of refusing a mother’s request to be present in the room during the child’s physical exam in 2015. The lawsuit states that Hipke prohibited parents from being in the room during the examinations, the News-Journal reported.

“Hipke claimed that (the child) was more likely to open up as a patient without the presence of a parent,” court documents show.

The child had “many” visits with Hipke through the fall of 2016, according to the lawsuit. During the visits, Hipke is accused of making the child “disrobe for no legitimate medical or diagnostic purpose” and “touching (the child’s) genitalia for no legitimate medical or diagnostic purpose.”

In fall 2016, the child refused to attend any further visits with Hipke and said he did not want to return to the practice “because he was uncomfortable with the treatment provided” by Hipke.