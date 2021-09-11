Longview educators help make events of 9/11 'real' for students

The 20th anniversary of 9/11 marks an opportunity for East Texas teachers to inform today's youth about an historic event that happened before their lifetimes.

LONGVIEW, Texas — As the Blue Brigade took the field before the start of Friday night's football game in Spring Hill, they were joined by the White Oak Roughnecks in a symbol of unity as they played the national anthem together to commemorate the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks.

"In a spirit of unity, the White Oak and the Spring Hill bands came together to play the national anthem in recognition of the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks," Spring Hill High School Principal Rusty Robinett said. "As the Spring Hill and White Oak communities, we wanted to join together and be unified as we should as country."

Spring Hill High School U.S. history teacher Emmie Drueckhammer will be teaching students in her AP (Advanced Placement) U.S. History class Monday about the events of 9/11.