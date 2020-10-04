The city of Longview continues to seek more medical protective gear for its public safety employees, who are taking additional steps to shield themselves from COVID-19 while providing police, fire and emergency medical services.

“We need more. We have enough for right at this moment, and we have more ordered and we have more requests out, but yes, we need more,” city spokesman Shawn Hara said.

It’s hard to know, however, exactly how much personal protective gear is needed, because that will be determined by how many cases of COVID-19 the city ultimately sees and over what length of time. The situation for emergency medical services is “extremely fluid” when it comes to personal protective equipment, Hara said.

