LONGVIEW — In 2016, there were 28,732 children in foster care in Texas.

Nick and Lindsey Bowen, a family in Longview, say that is why they feel called to be foster parents.

"It's just there's a huge, huge need for it," Nick said.

They have been certified for a while, but were unable to take in any children due to an unexpected pregnancy.

With their youngest daughter being 7-months-old, the Bowen's say they are now ready to open their home to more kids.

"It's not something that's going to be easy for us to do, but it's just something that we felt called to do," Nick said.

Becoming a foster parent is not easy though.

"Lots of classes, we actually just had to redo our soma and online training," Lindsey said.

She said that there's a large community of foster parents in Longview though, which helps.

"Makes it a little bit easier to just know that you're not alone," Lindsey said.

For now as the family awaits adding foster kids to their family, they are doing respite care for other foster parents in the area.

Respite care gives foster parents and children a short period of time apart.

© 2018 KYTX