LONGVIEW, Texas — The Longview Fire Department is seeking the public's help in identifying the three individuals in the photos.

On Friday, Longview FD released photos captured on camera of three individuals seen setting a mattress on fire on the side of a road,

If you have any information or if you recognize these individuals, contact 903-237-1217 or Gregg County Crime Stoppers at 903-236-STOP (7867)

