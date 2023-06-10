Longview FFA celebrates 75 years of establishment

They will be doing fundraisers throughout the year so keep an eye out for that information on their Facebook page

LONGVIEW, Texas — Longview High School’s FFA chapter is celebrating a big milestone - 75 years of being an organization!.



Future Farmers of America is an organization that allows students to raise animals, process cattle, and go out and compete with other chapters across the nation.

Benjamin Weindorff, treasurer for the Longview High School FFA chapter, says their biggest accomplishment this year was the growth of the animals within the program and the chapter as a whole.

"It's a big deal. 75 years is a lot and it's cool to see how far we've come from nothing to a massive chapter that's the fifth largest in the state," Weindorff said.