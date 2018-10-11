GREGG COUNTY — Friday morning, firefighters from the Longview Fire Department attended the adoption of Olivia Kate Adamson, a 2-year-old who holds a very special place in their hearts.

On October 19th, 2016, Longview crews were dispatched to treat a patient with abdominal pains.

The patient was a mother who was 28 weeks pregnant.

Among those who showed up to help were Firefighter Heath Horton, Firefighter Colin Whitley, Firefighter Josh Flanagan, Driver/Engineer Ramey Blalock and Captain Bert Edwards.

After emergency crews arrived to the scene, the mother delivered the baby in the Medic Unit.

To their surprise, the baby weighed 2.7 lbs and was suffering from a lack of oxygen.

The gentleman on the scene worked quickly and diligently to resuscitate this little girl they held in their hands.

Two years later, little Olivia is doing "wonderful," according to her adoptive mother, Katy Adamson.

A post on the Longview Fire Department's Facebook page stated, "It was a very joyous day for four of our firefighters who were invited to attend the adoption of Olivia Kate Adamson this morning."

Fire personnel that went to see the adoption all agreed with Lieutenant Ramey Blalock, who said, "We see so much negative in our line of work, today is something special, to see a 100% recovery despite the odds."

