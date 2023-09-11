x
Local News

Longview Fire Department displays wreckage from World Trade Center in honor of 9/11

Credit: City of Longview

LONGVIEW, Texas — In remembrance of the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attacks, the Longview Fire Department has a permanent display of two pieces of wreckage from the World Trade Center.

The city of Longview shared the display on its Facebook telling people that the wreckage can be viewed at the Fire Training Center.

The plaque states the following, "We have not forgotten, nor will we forget. Dedicated to the victims and emergency responders of the 9-11-2001 attacks."

Monday marks the 22nd anniversary of the attacks in which terrorists hijacked planes and claimed nearly 3,000 lives, according to the Associated Press. 

Credit: City of Longview

