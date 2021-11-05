Longview Fire Department honors UPS driver who saved man during house fire

"There are still a lot of good people in this world," Mayor Andy Mack said.

LONGVIEW, Texas — A local UPS driver was honored by the Longview Fire Department for saving the life of a family during a fire.

On May 3, around 8 p.m., Daniel Carmical was delivering a package in the 100 block of Primrose Lane and saw fire and smoke coming from the roof of a nearby house.

Carmical broke into the house and rescued homeowner, Ben Slater, who was asleep.

"(He) yelled UPS and I thought, wow they're really delivering their packages on point now," Slater said. "But anyways, he said, 'Is anybody in here... because your house is on fire."

Thanks to Carmical's actions, Slater was able to get out of his home, grab his dog and move his car away from the blaze. He said without Carmical, he's unsure how much of his family home would be standing.

"It's been in my family since the 50s," Slater explained. "He saved a lot by his quick actions and kicking in my door. And yeah, scare me at first, but essentially, you know, bringing light to the world."

Carmical was awarded a Fire Department Unit Citation Award, which is traditionally reserved for when a fire crew goes above and beyond in the call of duty.