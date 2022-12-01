Grant could help Longview Fire Department continue updating specialized equipment

The grant allows the fire department with little to no impact to the city's budget and have the type of equipment to be response-ready.

LONGVIEW, Texas — Editor's Note: Video above from January 2022.

The Longview Fire Department hopes to again receive federal grant funds to continue updating and replacing its specialized equipment.

If approved, the State Homeland Security Program grant will not exceed $88,000 for one year. The department applied for the grant through the East Texas Council of Governments.

Fire Chief J.P. Steelman said the department received the same grant this past year and used it to replace its hazardous material and technical rescue trailers this year. Resupplying and replacing its cache of outdated equipment is part of a three-year process undertaken by the department, Steelman said.