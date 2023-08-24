Longview Fire Department investigating photos, text messages with info on EMS service calls, patients

A Facebook user by the name of "Anton Mee" posted screenshots of texts that appear to show photos of a screen with a patient's private information.

LONGVIEW, Texas — Longview Fire Chief J.P. Steelman says his department is investigating after screenshots of text messages and photos detailing EMS patients and service calls were posted to social media.

On Aug. 3, a Facebook user by the name of "Anton Mee" posted screenshots of texts that appear to show photos of a screen with a patient's private information. In the Facebook post, the information is marked out of the photos.

Another screenshot shows the sender followed the photos with a text to someone that stated, "Going to a murder suicide."