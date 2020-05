LONGVIEW, Texas — The Longview Fire Department is investigating a residential fire that was reported early Sunday morning, Fire Marshal Kevin May said.

The fire was at 206 Mitchell St., just south of downtown. No one was at the house at the time of the fire, he said, which was reported about 1:30 a.m. Sunday.

May said there were no injuries and the cause of the fire still was under investigation.

