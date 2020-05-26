LONGVIEW, Texas — The City of Longview reported three structural fire incidents during Memorial Day weekend.

Friday, May 22 Structure fire

The Longview Fire Department responded to 500 North Jean Street for a reported residential structure fire around 8:45 a.m.

Fire crews found a single-story residence with fire coming from a back bedroom. The fire was contained to the room of origin with heat and smoke damage to the remainder of the structure.

There were no reported injuries. The cause of the fire was determined to be accidental.

Sunday, May 24 structure fire

Longview Fire Department responded to a structure fire on 206 Mitchell Street around 1:30 a.m.

Fire crews found a single-story structure with fire in the back bedroom of the residence. The fire was confined to one room.

No injuries were reported.

The City says the cause of the fire was determined to have been an electrical failure in the junction box that supplied power to a ceiling fan.

Monday, May 25 structure fire

Around 8:05 p.m., the Longview Fire Department responded to 218 Gates Street for a reported structure fire.

When crews arrived they found smoke coming from a vacant structure. The City says a homeless person was inside cooking when the fire got out of control.

He had tried to extinguish the fire himself by smothering it out with clothes and linens.

The structure suffered minimal damage and there were no injuries reported.

The man was arrested for criminal trespass. At this time, there are no other charges pending.