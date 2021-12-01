3 family pets dead, firefighter injured in Longview house fire

One firefighter was slightly burned and treated on the scene.

LONGVIEW, Texas — The Longview Fire Department responded to a house fire Tuesday afternoon.

According to the City of Longview, around 12:45 p.m. fire crews responded to 128 E. Melton St. for a reported structure fire.

Upon arrival, crews found the structure heavily involved with fire. Crews were able to bring the fire under control in about 20 minutes.

No one was home at the time of the fire. However, three of the family pets died as a result of the fire.

One firefighter was slightly burned and treated on the scene.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.