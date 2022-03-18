'If they call, we'll go': Longview Fire Department members deployed to West Texas

Until we get more boots on the ground we don’t have an estimate” of the total numbers. “Our top priority is life, safety and protection of structures."

Four members of the Longview Fire Department’s wildland firefighting team are assisting crews in West Texas in what is expected to be a seven-day deployment.

Assistant Chief of Administration Steve Green said Capt. Dusty Burks, Lt. Kelcey Trotty, Lt. Clay Williamson and firefighter/paramedic Chris McGinnis were activated as part of an intrastate mutual aid system.

That they were activated means another Texas Intrastate Fire Mutual Aid System member agency requested assistance. The four Longview firefighters all have their wildland certifications, Green said.