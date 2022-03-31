Four Longview firefighters fighting two additional fires

While traveling to their posting, they had to divert and were reassigned to the LA Fire on Wednesday. This fire is located south of San Antonio.

LONGVIEW, Texas — **EDITOR'S NOTE -- the video attached was produced in March 2022.

The four crew members from the Longview Fire Department have been deployed to help fight two fires while en route to their original posting.

Longview firefighters were originally deployed to help contain the Crittenburg Complex Fire in Ft. Hood on March 29. While traveling to their posting, they had to divert and were reassigned to the LA Fire on Wednesday. This fire is located south of San Antonio.

Also on March 29, they were reassigned to the Borrega Fire outside of Kingsville to assist in the containment of that fire in addition to the LA Fire. The team of four arrived to the scene of the Borrega Fire at 12:30 am on March 31, and are still actively fighting fires.

Four members of the Longview Fire Department Wildland Firefighting team were sent to Central Texas to aid in their wildfire operations.

On March 29, the four members were activated as part of the Texas Intrastate Fire Mutual Aid System to be part of multiple strike teams against the fires.

They will first be sent to the Operations Headquarters in Temple to wait upon further assignments. The original team was relocated after dangerous conditions occurred due to a fire in Fort Hood, leaving a gap in fire coverage.