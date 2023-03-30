Longview could get its first QuikTrip gas station

The rezone would give a "heavy commercial" designation to 5.159 acres. Part of the land where the station would be built is already zoned correctly.

LONGVIEW, Texas — Longview would get its first QuikTrip — or QT — gas station in a proposal presented to the city of Longview.

The city's Planning and Zoning Commission earlier this month gave its approval to a proposed zoning change that would allow the gas station to be built at the southeast corner of Eastman Road and the Interstate 20 access road.

The rezone would give a "heavy commercial" designation to 5.159 acres. Part of the land where the station would be built is already zoned correctly.