Longview, Gregg County officials say after mandate ends, masks 'up to each individual'

LONGVIEW, Texas — Beginning March 10, Longview and Gregg County residents can choose whether to continue wearing face masks after a state mandate is lifted.
Longview Mayor Andy Mack and Gregg County Judge Bill Stoudt each said Tuesday they will follow Gov. Greg Abbott’s orders, and once the mandate is lifted at the state level, that also will apply locally.
“It will be up to each individual. Those who want to continue wearing masks can continue to do so, and those who don’t want to wear them do not have to,” Stoudt said. “However, people still need to be cautious. This virus has not gone away. We are certainly getting to the other side of it with the vaccine, and people who have been wearing face masks and following the rules have made a huge difference. People still need to be cautious, be smart and continue to do the right thing.”
In Wood County, officials say the county meets the definition of a low hospitalization area and therefore, Wood County may reopen to the higher levels allowable under Gov. Abbott's executive order.