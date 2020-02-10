Longview group announces 'Food Drive Rodeo' to help area nonprofits

The food drive rodeo will run until Oct. 30.

LONGVIEW, Texas — COVID-19 cancellations has not stopped one Longview group from stepping up to help their neighbors.

"We are happy to announce our Food Drive Rodeo," Representative Jay Dean said.



Today, state Rep. Jay Dean and other members of the Longview-Greggton Rotary Club announced that since there yearly fundraising rodeo had to be canceled due to the pandemic, they were instead going to have a food drive rodeo to help out a number of Gregg County nonprofits. But they need their neighbors to join in.

"You can volunteer your company, your organization as a collection point," Dean said. "You can organize a food drive with your employees and your customers, as well as financial contributions. This is a food drive for our community."

They are asking for not only food, but cleaning supplies and other sundries.