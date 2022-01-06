Longview High art club to help restore historic Rollercade skate car

Students are looking for any photos before 1992 to help with the restoration of the skate car.

LONGVIEW, Texas — The Longview High School Art Club is seeking photos to help in its restoration efforts of the historic Rollercade skate car.

The skate-shaped auto sits on top of a pole at the former Rollercade skating rink in Longview, which has been vacant for almost 20 years. The former business, at Eastman's intersection with Tryon Road and Eden Drive, is a notable landmark for Longview-area residents.

Longview ISD announced Thursday on Facebook that the high school art club is restoring the historic Rollercade skate car back to its original design.

With these efforts, the membership is looking for any and all photos before 1992 to help with the restoration of the skate car.