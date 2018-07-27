LONGVIEW — The Longview City Council is looking into a bond election to help update the city.

"Rather than saying, ok we're going to raise the tax rate a large amount in order to constantly do this we're going to only look into doing this by bond election," Shawn Hara, Longview spokesperson said.

The bond would be for projects with public safety, street improvements and park renovations for about $104 million. A bond election means the people of Longview will be the ones who vote to approve or deny the city to enter it into debt for funding.

"When we have issues of this magnitude the citizens should decide," Andy Mack Longview Mayor said.

During the meeting there was a citizen comments section where people spoke about why they are for the bond.

"If we're to remain competitive with neighboring cities our size like Tyler and Texarkana and continue to attract new industries, businesses and residents whether they're professionals or retirees we must continue to be forward thinking and be willing to invest in our infrastructure and the quality of life amenities such as parks and trails," said Longview citizen Susan Cook. "Our future depends upon it."

People also said why they are against it.

"We need to finish paying off our existing debt and institute a pay as we go system which is the only reasonable way to operate," Jeremiah Hunter Longview citizen said.

If the full bond of projects is approved the estimated tax impact is $0.08 per $100 or $80 annually for a $100,000 home.

Voting for the bond will be in November, but next Thursday Mack will host a Facebook Live town hall where people can continue to ask questions about the bond.

